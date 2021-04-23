Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $8.19. Manitex International shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 13,193 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNTX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 955,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Manitex International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.