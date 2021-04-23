ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.18.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE MAN opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $118.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

