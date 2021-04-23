ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $118.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

