MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Reaches $32.76 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $32.76 million and approximately $320,835.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

