Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.58. 193,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.57 million and a P/E ratio of -64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.