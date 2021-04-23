Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

NYSE:MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

