Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

