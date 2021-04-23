Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

