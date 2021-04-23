Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.