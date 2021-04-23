Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

