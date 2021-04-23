Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 536,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KTOS. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.