Mark G. Merrill Sells 5,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $207,350.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $37.56. 498,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $14,894,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.