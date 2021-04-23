Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 93,553 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $94.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38.

