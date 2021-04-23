Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

