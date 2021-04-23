Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

