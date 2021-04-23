MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $545.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

MKTX stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $415.56 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

