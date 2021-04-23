MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $545.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.56.
MKTX stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $415.56 and a 1-year high of $606.45.
In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
