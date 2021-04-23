MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $625.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.78.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $502.88 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $415.56 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.74.
In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
