MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $625.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $502.88 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $415.56 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.