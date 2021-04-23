Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Marlin has a market capitalization of $93.30 million and $18.96 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.