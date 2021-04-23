Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,153 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,371,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

