Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 93.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.