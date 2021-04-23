Masari (MSR) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $61,939.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,271.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.32 or 0.04575270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00470635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $786.66 or 0.01596567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00674279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.00487781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00417218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00024062 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

