Mask Network Achieves Market Cap of $122.99 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Mask Network has a total market cap of $122.99 million and $43.87 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00024588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

