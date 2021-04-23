Master Contract Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $124,853.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 265% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 138.5% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $124,853.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.26 or 0.04596306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

