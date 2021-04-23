Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $387.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $385.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

