Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.89 and a 200 day moving average of $344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.83 and a 1-year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.