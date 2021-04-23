Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Matador Resources has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

