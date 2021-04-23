Matrix AI Network (MAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $1.85 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00465440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

