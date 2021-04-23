Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Matrix Service worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

