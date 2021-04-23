Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

MAT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,787. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,107.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

