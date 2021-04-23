Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 453,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,787. Mattel has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,093.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.