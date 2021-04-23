Matthew A. Spear Sells 4,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 82,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $549.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.