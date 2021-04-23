MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading 0.9% Higher

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.55. 2,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.33.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.