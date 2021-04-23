Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

MMX traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.31 and a twelve month high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

