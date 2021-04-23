MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $885,295.82 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $885,295.82 and $694,811.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.64 or 0.99970451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01241453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.03 or 0.00508595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00356522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004228 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.