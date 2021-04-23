MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.98

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.98 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 22031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.68.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.66. The firm has a market cap of C$441.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland purchased 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,504.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,161 shares in the company, valued at C$30,447,098.11.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

