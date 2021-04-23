McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.92

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.92 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.20 ($1.24). McBride shares last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 60,759 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £166.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.51.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.