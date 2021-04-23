McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

