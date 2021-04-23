McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $255.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $234.68 and last traded at $234.67, with a volume of 38522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.96.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.