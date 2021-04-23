McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $857.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $747.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

