McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,329 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

