McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,634 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for about 2.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Hologic by 20.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hologic by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 68.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

