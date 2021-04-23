McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

