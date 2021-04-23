McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Medpace worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

MEDP stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock worth $17,367,378 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

