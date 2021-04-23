McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 122.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

CDMO opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

