McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $663.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.57. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $665.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

