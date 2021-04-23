McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 267,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 2.86% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

