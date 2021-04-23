McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $262.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.30. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.