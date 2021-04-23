McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

CME stock opened at $205.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.77. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

