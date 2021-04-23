McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Catalent comprises about 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Catalent worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Catalent by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 65,752 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,344,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

