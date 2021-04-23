McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $277.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day moving average is $269.53. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

